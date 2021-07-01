HMV, Liverpool’s ONE store, is closing after 13 years.

As it prepares to relocate, a popular Liverpool ONE store has closed its doors.

HMV, which is located on the upper level of South John Street, downsized from a larger unit in the shopping complex in 2018 and moved into its present location.

The store in Liverpool ONE has now ‘temporarily’ closed its doors as it prepares to relocate to a new location in Williamson Square.

The site’s windows now have signs announcing the news.

One sign reads, ” “HMV Liverpool is currently closed while we relocate.

“On Tuesday, July 20th, we will reopen in a larger shop on Williamson Square.

“Until then, you can still get your favorite music and movies through hmv.com/store.”

This is HMV’s second move in recent years, following a migration to a smaller facility in 2018, following ten years at Liverpool ONE, which was taken up by Footlocker.

The retailer now intends to relocate to a larger shop in Williamson Square, close to Matalan.

The new HMV store will open on Tuesday, July 20.