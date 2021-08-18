Hillary Duff and Francia Raisa provide the first behind-the-scenes photos from the set of “How I Met Your Father.”

Seven years after Ted Mosby’s decade-long love story came to an end, the show’s creators are gearing up for its reboot, “How I Met Your Father.”

The cast of this spin-off is ecstatic to be on set, as evidenced by their use of Instagram to share first set photos.

Hilary Duff, who plays Sophie, released a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, expressing her joy to be on the set of her latest movie.

Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, and Brandon Micheal Hall are among the cast members in the photo.

“Are you ready for us?” The photo was captioned by the 33-year-old. She speculated, “We might or might not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s residence…”

Following in Duff’s footsteps, Francia Raisa, who will portray Valentina in the next series, shared a slideshow from the set, captioning it, “Kids, I’m going to tell you an extraordinary story: The story of how I met (THE CAST of) How I Met Your Father .”

Tie Tran also used Instagram to commemorate the start of filming with a cute photo captioned, ” on our way to meet father #himyf.”

Tom Ainsley also posted the same photo, with the message “Who’s your daddy?”

P.S. When you see what we were looking at firsthand, you’re going to flip out.”

Hall also uploaded a photo alongside a brief excerpt from the screenplay. He captioned his image, “Look at all these lovely individuals who are about to make a smash program!”

“How I Met Your Father” will be set in the near future, with Duff’s character Sophie taking over as the narrator from Ted Mosby. Through its distinctive narration, she will be shown recounting her son the narrative of how she met his father, and the show will travel back in time to 2021.

Sophie and her pals will be featured on the show figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the modern age of dating in New York City, where technology has provided endless alternatives.