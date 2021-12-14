Hilary Duff’s fans believe she’s expecting a child.

Hilary Duff’s fans believe she is expecting her fourth child. Speculations increased after the actress posted an Instagram photo that appeared to hint at her pregnancy.

The “How I Met Your Father” actress shared a selfie of herself and her husband Matthew Koma wearing face masks on a plane on Monday. Koma is seen staring at Duff with her eyes closed in the photograph.

“I’m going to go for a little while… “The three of us,” Duff captioned the photo, before adding a smiley emoji and tagging Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind, who is seated a few rows behind them.

“What about the three of you?” “Are you expecting a child?” one fan inquired. “Whaaaat??? Is this your understated way of announcing your pregnancy? “Congratulations, girrrrl!” another person wrote.

Banks Violet, 3, and Mae James, 8 months, are Duff’s kids with Koma, while Luca Cruz, 9, is her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie. “She’s talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazy,” Koma wrote on his wife’s post in response to the baby number four speculation. He also shared a shot of himself kissing his wife on the cheek while she smiles with her eyes closed on his Instagram page. He captioned the photo, “Just the three of us (Stephan’s version).”

Koma shared what he termed his “favorite” photo of Duff holding Mae James, who was just 5 months old at the time, back in September.

“Somewhere between extremely fulfilled, fatigued, and why the f*** are you taking my photo,” he added. “She just started her new show this week, and it’s been so fun to see her get into character. When she’s slaying it as a mom bear, wife, family psychologist, and chicken lady, it’s easy to forget that she was once an absolute ace at what she was born to do. This is a f****ing awesome magic trick. He went on to say, “This show is going to be tremendous.”

Duff responded by joking that her husband’s tribute would “certainly get him baby number four.” “Oh, you’re going to get it,” says the narrator. She wrote, “This is bound to get him baby number four and subway night three tonight.”