Hilary Duff Returns to the Spotlight with Emotional London Show

Pop icon Hilary Duff made a highly anticipated return to the stage with a sold-out performance at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on January 19, 2026. The show marked the beginning of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, her first headlining tour in nearly two decades, and captivated a crowd that spanned generations of fans.

The evening blended nostalgia with new music, featuring a mix of fan favorites and live debuts from Duff’s upcoming album, Luck… or Something, which is set for release on February 20, 2026. The intimate setting of the tour, which focuses on smaller venues rather than large arenas, offered a personal touch that resonated with the audience. The show also marked a significant milestone in Duff’s career, following her hiatus from music after the release of her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.

Live Debuts and Fan-Focused Moments

Opening with early hits like “Wake Up” and “So Yesterday,” Duff took the audience on a journey through her career, performing both old favorites and fresh tracks. She also treated fans to the live debut of new songs such as “Roommates,” “Weather for Tennis,” and “Future Trippin’,” with the latter two being previously unreleased tracks from her upcoming album. Fans were especially moved by Duff’s decision to invite three lucky concertgoers onstage to perform “With Love,” recreating a moment from her iconic 2011 TODAY show appearance.

But it was the unexpected live performance of “What Dreams Are Made Of” from 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie that truly electrified the crowd. Duff revealed in recent interviews that she had never performed the song live before, a fact that added to the emotional weight of the performance. “I didn’t really get to perform that song live, because I didn’t own it,” she admitted in an interview with Therapuss. “But if I would ever tour again, I think maybe I would be allowed to manage to sing that song somehow…some way.”

The live debut of the anthem became a full-circle moment for both Duff and her fans, who had followed her from her Disney Channel days. The show was described as “a perfect collision of nostalgia and new era excitement,” with the setlist showcasing Duff’s enduring influence in pop culture. Songs like “Metamorphosis,” “Fly,” and “Come Clean” had fans singing along, while new tracks hinted at the next chapter of her musical journey.

As the night concluded, Duff expressed gratitude for the support of her family, particularly her husband and musical collaborator, Matthew Koma. Their partnership not only helped bring her new album to life but also provided Duff with the emotional strength to return to the stage after years of focusing on her family and acting career. “I am often asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry,” she shared in an interview with Atlantic Records. “The album title is my way of answering that question. It’s luck, but there’s also a lot of weight in the ‘…or something.’”

With the London show a resounding success, the Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour will continue with stops in Toronto, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, followed by a Las Vegas residency. Duff also teased a forthcoming docu-series that will chronicle her musical comeback, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Luck… or Something and her return to live performance.

For those fortunate enough to attend, Duff’s concert was more than just a performance; it was a celebration of her lasting impact on pop culture and a reminder that sometimes, dreams do come true.