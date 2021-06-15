Hilarie Burton thinks Peyton Sawyer would be in a lot of therapy right now if he were in ‘One Tree Hill.’

One Tree Hill raised the bar for teen drama. The CW show covered a lot of strange ideas in addition to the normal youthful romance issues and the pressure to thrive in high school sports. One Tree Hill included teen weddings, killers, stalkers, a high schooler on a rock tour, and a general lack of parental supervision across the area. Nobody seemed to be safe in Tree Hill, North Carolina, from drama or tragedy, but one character got the worst of it: Peyton Sawyer (portrayed by Hilarie Burton).

On ‘One Tree Hill,’ Peyton Sawyer did not have it easy.

From their high school days through their late twenties, One Tree Hill follows a group of friends. Peyton Sawyer, a cheerleader with a penchant for punk, rock, and alternative music, lost her mother when she was a child, as revealed early in the series. For the first few seasons, she carried that pain with her. From there, One Tree Hill seemed to throw the young youngster as many cruel curveballs as possible.

On several instances, Peyton came dangerously close to breaking up with her best friend, Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush), over their love triangle with Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray). When she fell in love with another boy at school, he moved away to prevent his child’s mother from abducting him. Later, she was stalked twice by a stalker. When her birth mother, Ellie, came to town to meet her, she learnt that her parents had adopted her. Ellie died of cancer shortly after Peyton met her biological mother.

After high school, the curveballs continued. She eventually met her true love, Lucas, but she declined his marriage proposal since she wasn't ready. She was then on the verge of witnessing him marry someone else while still in love with him. Peyton and Lucas were married, and she became pregnant, but she nearly died before the baby was due…