Hilarie Burton (‘The Walking Dead’) Morgan praises the work of her ‘hot’ husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Hilarie Morgan, a former cast member of “One Tree Hill,” shouted plaudits for her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan ahead of the final season of “The Walking Dead.”

Jeffrey Dean celebrated the 11th season of the iconic zombie series with an Instagram post on Sunday, expressing his “very proud” of being a part of it. The 55-year-old actor joined the cast of the AMC series in the season 6 finale, playing the ruthless Negan for the first time.

He wrote, “Well shoot.” “All right, people, here we go. It’s the start of the end. Tonight is the first of two parts of the two-part debut. It’s great… I’ve seen the first two and, sure… What a way to start and conclude this incredible journey. I’m referring to all of us. Cast, crew, and, most importantly, you, the audience. I’m honored to be a part of this show, this family, and each and every one of you. So… thank you now… with many more thanks and thoughts to come as the season unfolds.”

Hilarie was quick to respond to her husband’s remark, expressing her admiration for his efforts on the show. She wrote, “Proud of you.” “We are proud of your efforts and appreciative for the lifetime friendships that this employment has brought our family. And I’m proud of Negan’s incredible hotness.”

Hilarie appeared as Lucille, Negan’s late wife, in the season 10 finale. She appears in flashback flashbacks, revealing how Negan grew to be the villainous persona portrayed on the show.

Jeffrey Dean characterized Hilarie’s surprise appearance as “the highlight” of his career in an April interview with Entertainment Weekly, but he said it made him nervous at first.

He told the site, “I think we shot all of her stuff in three or four days.” “We never got out of the basement we were in. That was a lot of fun. I couldn’t have hoped for a better working relationship with Hilarie. I’m not going to lie: I was a nervous wreck when I walked in. I wasn’t sure how she’d react. I’m not one to f*** around. I had to go to work. It’s up to us to bring it. And it was fantastic. I walked home that first day with her thinking, ‘Thank God!’”