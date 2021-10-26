Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, speaks out about the ‘Rust’ accident: ‘It’s Impossible To Express The Shock.’

Hilaria Baldwin finally spoke out Monday, almost a week after a rifle used as a prop on the set of “Rust” by her husband, Alec Baldwin, killed one crew member and injured another.

The 37-year-old yoga instructor moved to Instagram on Monday to express her condolences to the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on set on Oct. 21 after Alec discharged a “prop pistol.”

Hilaria wrote, “My heart is with Halyna.” “Her partner. Her eldest child. Their loved ones and family. And then there’s Alec. ‘There are no words,’ as the saying goes, because it’s difficult to communicate the shock and heartbreak of such a horrific catastrophe. Heartbreak. Support. Loss.” Many celebrities came out in support of Hutchins’ family as well as the Baldwins.

Melanie Griffith, an actress, said, “I’m sending love to everyone. “Holding Halyna, her family, and Alec and his family in our hearts,” wrote journalist Katie Couric, while “Holding Halyna, her family, and Alec and his family in our hearts.”” Melody McCloskey, the wife of TV producer Charlie Ebersol, posted on Facebook that it was “such a horrible accident” and that she was “sending love to everybody affected.” “Our hearts are devastated along with yours,” actor Leslie Jordan said. Anatoly Androsovych, the cinematographer’s father, previously stated that he did not hold Alec accountable for his daughter’s death.

“We still can’t believe Halyna is dead, and her mother is inconsolably sad,” Androsovych said on Sunday, according to Deadline. “However, I don’t hold Alec Baldwin accountable.” “[Halyna’s son] has been very seriously affected – he is lost without his mother,” the father said, blaming those in charge of the guns at the time. A day after the fatal shooting, the 63-year-old actor spoke out.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish over the horrific tragedy that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, our colleague, wife, mother, and deeply loved colleague,” Alec wrote.

He also stated that he is in contact with the cinematographer’s husband and is offering his assistance.

The shooting of “Rust” has been halted as a result of the shooting event. Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel, and Frances Fisher also star in Joel Souza’s film.