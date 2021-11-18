Highlights from Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer The Infamous Sex Tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

The first official trailer for “Pam & Tommy” has been released by Hulu, and it gives viewers significant memories of when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape went viral. Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s metamorphosis as the previous power couple are also included in the sneak look.

Pam and Tommy’s sex tape, which they filmed on their honeymoon in 1995, ends up in the hands of others when an electrician stole it from their home in the 55-second trailer. After being leaked, the sex tape became one of the most famous sex tapes in history.

Tommy, played by Stan, is shown driving up in a car and flaunting his tattoos and piercings at one point in the video. Pam, as played by James, is also seen running in her iconic “Baywatch” swimsuit during filming the series. The trailer also depicts their bewildered expressions after learning that their sex tape had been stolen and could be leaked.

Pam informs Tommy, “Every second that passes, this video might be spreading,” to which he responds, “Baby, we’ll get it back.”

Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman, who play the men who come to hold the sex tape, find themselves staring at a video screen, astonished, while the noises of people having sex are heard in the background after scenes of James and Stan passionately kissing in a nightclub.

In a voiceover, Offerman says, “It’s so…private.” “It’s as if we’re seeing something we shouldn’t be seeing.” That’s one of the things that makes it so hot.” “Pam & Tommy” is said to be a “comedic spin” on Anderson and Lee’s sex tape being leaked. In a previous interview, Anderson expressed her dissatisfaction with the show, calling it “a farce and a cheap knock-off.” At the MTV Video Music Awards in September, Lee told ET Online that “Pam & Tommy” was “awesome.” He told the newspaper, “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me.” “From what he’s told me, it sounds like a really lovely narrative.” I think a lot of people think it’s one thing, but it’s actually about privacy and how things went out of hand back then,” he continued.