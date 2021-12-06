‘He’s A Good Dancer,’ Twitter says of Tom Holland’s casting as Fred Astaire.

To the pleasure of his fans, Tom Holland is trading in his Spider-Man outfit for a pair of tap shoes, as he has been cast to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

During an interview with the Associated Press during a press event and photocall for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London on Sunday, the Marvel star disclosed the exciting news that he will be portraying the renowned actor, dancer, and singer in a Sony movie.

While Holland’s dance experience isn’t included in any of his superhero flicks, the 25-year-old actor did perform the title character in “Billy Elliot: The Musical” in London’s West End from 2008 to 2010.

For the role, he endured more than two years of intensive ballet training and mastered gymnastics while performing in the musical.

Fans on Twitter expressed their delight at the hiring, with some claiming that Holland’s dance expertise qualifies him for the role of Astaire, who is regarded as one of the finest dancers in film history.

One Twitter user said, “It’s extremely amazing casting.” Another supporter said, “He’s been preparing for this role.”

“He’s a superb dancer and gymnast, and he began off on the West End!” a third user said next to a video of Holland performing ballet.

Another added, “Boy knows how to spot and spots like a pro.”

“For those of you wondering if Tom Holland has what it takes to dance like Fred Astaire, this should hopefully answer your concern,” another user remarked, posting a clip of the actor’s famed performance on “Lip Sync Battle” of a “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Umbrella” mashup.

“He was Billy f-king Elliot on the West End, he’ll be FINE,” claimed another.

However, while many fans were pleased with Holland’s casting, others questioned if he was the perfect choice for the job, pointing out that playing Astaire requires more than just dancing ability.

“Watch some film of Fred Astaire; being a terrific dancer isn’t enough. He had an otherworldly quality to him “a single individual wrote

“He had better do a lot better than that,” someone else said.

Holland may be a fantastic dancer, but he “can’t act and that [is]the issue,” according to a third user.

However, it appears that Sony producer Amy Pascal believes Holland is the right fit for the position, since the actor revealed she personally notified him of his casting over a FaceTime session.

“[Pascal] had earlier Facetimed me. I was taking a bath…, “The Associated Press reported on Holland’s statement. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.