Hermitage Bay: A Secluded Caribbean Escape with Luxurious Comfort

Antigua’s Hermitage Bay, nestled amidst lush tropical landscapes, offers a serene and exclusive retreat for those seeking a luxurious escape just moments from the world-renowned Princess Diana Beach. The resort, situated on one of the island’s most picturesque bays, is a blend of natural beauty and carefully designed luxury, attracting travelers seeking both tranquility and adventure.

Exclusive Villas and Activities in Paradise

Surrounded by vibrant bougainvillea, towering palm trees, and exotic plants, the grounds of Hermitage Bay require significant upkeep to maintain the natural beauty that defines this paradise. Visitors are greeted with breathtaking views of the crystal-clear ocean, and with only 30 villas, the resort ensures an intimate and personalized experience. Some of these villas are perched on the hillside with spectacular vistas, while others offer direct access to the beach, all equipped with private plunge pools for the ultimate in relaxation.

The resort’s serene atmosphere is complemented by its comprehensive range of activities and amenities. Guests can enjoy complimentary equipment for windsurfing, paddleboarding, snorkeling, and kayaking. Paid excursions, such as guided hikes through Antigua’s diverse flora with nature expert Lacelle, provide even more opportunities to explore the island’s rich natural environment.

Evenings at Hermitage Bay offer lively entertainment, including live music by the pool and the popular Caribbean night featuring jerk chicken and macaroni pie, accompanied by tributes to legendary artists like Dawn Penn. For an added touch of indulgence, the resort has recently introduced an Omakase dining experience, along with sushi happy hours by the beachside tree bar.

Accessing Hermitage Bay: Seamless Travel and Stay

Reaching this tropical oasis is easy, with direct flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports to V. C. Bird International Airport, just a 40-minute drive away. For those booking stays of three nights or more, a complimentary return airport transfer is included, along with a fast-track pass for smoother immigration and customs procedures.

Guests are invited to enjoy a variety of dining options, from fresh local fruit like papayas and coconuts at breakfast to seafood and steak dishes at dinner. The resort’s all-inclusive offering is recommended for maximum convenience, but a new B