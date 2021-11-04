Here’s Why Tom Hanks Turned Down Jeff Bezos’ Invitation To Join Space Flight.

Jeff Bezos offered Tom Hanks a spot on a Blue Origin space voyage, but he declined. The Oscar winner explained why he turned down the opportunity on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Kimmel asked Hanks about allegations that he was asked to join a space voyage by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos before William Shatner, and Hanks answered yes. “Well, fine,” he responded, “as long as I pay.”

The actor said that he declined to participate in the 11-minute space voyage due to a lack of funds. “It’s something like 28 million dollars or something like that. Jimmy, I’m doing fine. I’m in good shape. But I’m not laying down $28 million “He told Jimmy Kimmel about it.

He went on to say that they could mimic a space flight in the studio for a fraction of the cost. “Isn’t it only a 12-minute flight? Is that the end of it? Okay, we could all do it right here in our seats “He said this before shaking and bouncing around in his chair as if he were in a spacecraft.

“I don’t need to spend 28 million dollars to achieve it,” he added, adding that if Bezos’ invitation had been free, he would have accepted it.

Shatner went on to become the oldest person to travel to space after declining the offer. Last month, he was aboard the New Shephard rocket with three other crew members for the NS-18 mission. The 90-year-old actor’s space voyage comes three months after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took the same rocket to space for Blue Origin’s first human space flight.

After the voyage, Shatner said that seeing the space for the first time was “unlike anything” he had ever seen. “It’s life-changing in its own way,” he added, noting that it’s not because of the flying adventure, but because of the people he’s meeting.

On Wednesday, Tom Hanks appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his forthcoming picture “Finch.”

The story follows a robot who lives on a post-apocalyptic Earth and was created to save the life of his dying creator’s dog. It will be released in theaters on Friday, directed by Miguel Sapochnik.