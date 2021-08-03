Here’s Why Paul Rudd and Dan Levy’s Dinner Date Is Making the Internet Go Crazy

Paul Rudd and Dan Levy, the town’s newest BFFs, went out for a quick lunch in London, and the fans are going crazy.

Rudd was photographed having a peaceful dinner with Dan Levy at the Darjeeling Express in London, where he has been filming for “Ant-Man” and “Wasp: Quantumania.” The actor posed for a few photos with the employees and the restaurant’s owner, chef Asma Khan, who later shared the photos on Twitter, causing a flurry of excitement among fans.

“When Paul Rudd returns to the restaurant for dinner, this time accompanied by Dan Levy!” Khan added a caption to the photo, implying that Rudd might be a fan of her eatery.

The “Avengers” star and his family first visited the eatery on July 17th of this year.

Asma’s Instagram account also has a photo of the “Schitt’s Creek” star posing in a romantic selfie. “Thank you, @instadanjlevy,” says the user. I’m very glad you enjoyed the cuisine! She captioned, “Look forward to serving you the Biryani next time.”

Fans were quick to point out that Rudd looked like he just stepped off the set of Clueless after the photos went online on Instagram.

One individual exclaimed, “FIFTY TWO BLOODY YEARS OLD!” “What is that guy’s deal?” says the narrator.

“Paul Rudd does not age, It’s some Dorian Gray s–t,” adds another enthusiast, referring to the famous tale of a character who never ages. One devotee even referred to his aging as a sorcery.

A admirer also attributed Paul’s superb looks to Khan’s delectable cuisine. “Is it your food, Asma, that keeps Paul Rudd looking so young?” he tweeted. @danjlevy joined Paul for some delectable youth elixir?”

Aside from Paul’s immortality, some fans were curious as to what the two actors were up to. Because Rudd is now filming the third episode of his “Ant-Man” film in London, several fans speculated that Dan might have joined the Marvel universe alongside his pal.

“So Dan Levy is probably in the MCU, right?” one fan wondered. Wouldn’t it be strange if he happened to be having lunch with Paul Rudd in London while filming Quantumania?”