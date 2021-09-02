Here’s Why Jackie Chan Isn’t Giving His $400 Million to His Son.

As an international movie star, Jackie Chan has amassed a massive fortune, yet none of it will go to his son.

In his six-decade career, the Hong Kong-born actor has directed and appeared in countless popular films, and he continues to make films today. It’s no surprise that, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth an estimated $400 million.

Rather of leaving his fortune to his only son Jaycee, whom he shares with his wife Joan Lin, Chan intends to donate it all to charity when he dies. In 2011, he made this announcement at an awards ceremony in Beijing.

“He can make his own money if he is capable. If he isn’t, he’ll be wasting my money,” the actor, who had previously given half of his fortune to charity, was cited by Channel News Asia as saying.

Jaycee, then 31, was detained on narcotics charges in 2014 after testing positive for marijuana and being discovered with more than 100 grams of the drug in his hands, according to Beijing police. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

His father, who was appointed by Chinese authorities as an official “Narcotics Control Ambassador” in 2009, later apologized on his son’s behalf on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

According to China Daily, Chan commented, “I hope young people would learn from Zuming (Jaycee) and stay away from narcotics.”

“I failed to be a good father, and I accept responsibility. On behalf of Jaycee, I will accept responsibility and apologize to the public.”

Chan’s son, an actor and musician, is reported to have a net worth of $2 million. Jaycee made his acting debut in the 2004 film “The Twins Effect II,” and has since been in films such as “Railroad Tigers,” “Mulan: Rise of a Warrior,” “Invisible Target,” and “The Drummer.”

Jaycee was named best actor at the Wine Country Film Festival in 2009. This year, he will make his directorial debut with “Good Night Beijing,” in which his father will star in a cameo role.

Meanwhile, Chan has a lengthy history, with titles such as “Police Story,” “Drunken Master,” and “Rush Hour,” the latter of which became one of the actor’s highest-grossing films, collecting more than $240 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Brief News from Washington Newsday.