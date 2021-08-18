Here’s Why Daniel Craig’s $160 Million Fortune Won’t Be Passed Down to His Children.

In the long-running secret agent franchise, Daniel Craig is the latest actor to play James Bond, also known as Agent 007, in the iconic role. Despite the fact that he has amassed a sizable wealth through his acting profession, the British actor has stated that he has no plans to leave his fortune to his children.

Craig has a reputed net worth of $160 million, but he says he won’t leave most of his income to his children because he finds it “disgusting” to leave enormous sums of money to the next generation.

In a recent interview with Candis Magazine in the United Kingdom, the 53-year-old actor revealed, “My mentality is get rid of it or give it away before you leave,” adding, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?”

“Shows how rich he was because I’ll wager he retained part of it too,” the “No Time To Die” star said of steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, who handed away billions of dollars before his death in 1919.

According to Page Six, Craig and ex-wife Fiona Loudon have a 29-year-old daughter named Ella. In 2018, he and his current wife, Rachel Weisz, gave birth to their first child, a girl.

Craig’s income stemmed in large part from his role as James Bond. In 2006, he made his debut as an MI6 agent in the franchise’s 21st installment, “Casino Royale.” The film grossed $600 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Bond film of all time at the time.

But, according to Forbes, Craig’s performance in 2012’s “Skyfall” broke the record, generating $951 million and placing him among the top-grossing actors of the year. By the time it finished its theatrical run, the film had grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.

For each of his Bond films, the actor has gotten a significant salary. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he received $3.2 million for “Casino Royale” and $7.2 million for “Quantum of Solace.” Craig is claimed to have received $17 million in basic salary and $3 million in bonuses for “Skyfall,” with a total compensation of $30 million for his role in “Spectre.”

According to the site, Craig’s basic compensation for the upcoming picture “No Time To Die” is rumored to be $25 million.

His total earnings as a secret agent are estimated to be around $85.4 million thus far.

His final performance will be in the film "No Time To Die," which will be released in theaters in October.