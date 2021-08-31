Here’s What ‘LPBW’ Means Matt Roloff did it at Chris Marek’s wedding to his ex-wife Amy.

Matt Roloff spent the weekend with girlfriend Caryn Chandler at Roloff Farms, where his ex-wife Amy Roloff married Chris Marek on Saturday.

The 59-year-old star of “Little People, Big World” took to Instagram on Sunday to show followers how he spent his weekend. He shared a video of a group of elk he and Chandler, 53, came upon on their getaway.

Matt disclosed in his caption that they remained at a friend’s house.

“Dropped the keys to the farm in Chris’s hands last night… then started having an up up and personal animal adventure on the Oregon coast after a quick 90 [minute]drive,” Matt wrote.

“@carynchandler1 and I are staying with friends in their freshly completed magnificent home…,” he continued. Keith and Robin are showing us about their neighborhood and introducing us to their friends.”

Chandler congratulated Amy and Marek on their wedding in a comment on his post. “Congratulations to the newlyweds [red heart emoji],” she said. And the elk were a nice treat on our trip to the coast,” she wrote.

Fans of “Little People, Big World” couldn’t stop gushing about the two couples’ connection.

With a red heart emoji, one added, “You’re a sweetheart, Caryn!!”

“You have a good man in Matt, Caryn! I’m glad you brightened his day [red heart emoji]. Hugs to both of you!” additional person added to the conversation.

“You guys are great… Matt and Chris’s friendship is one of my favorites. “Caryn, you are stunning,” a third admirer remarked.

Amy and Matt had been married for 27 years when they decided to divorce in June 2015. The TLC stars have three children: twins Zach and Jeremy, 31, Molly, 27, and Jacob, 24. Amy and Marek met in 2016 and were engaged three years later.

Amy disclosed the reason why she and Marek decided not to invite Matt to the wedding despite the fact that her ex-husband is the sole owner of Roloff Farms, where the ceremony was held, during the “LPBW” finale earlier this month.

“Chris and I deliberated whether or not to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we ultimately chose not to. She stated, “I think it produces less drama, and I think that’s better for everyone.”

Marek explained that when Matt proposed Roloff Farms as their wedding destination, he assumed they would invite him and Chandler to the big day. However, he then realized that having the bride’s ex-husband present may be difficult for some.

“We were talking, and he said, ‘Are you going to be insulted if. Brief News from Washington Newsday.