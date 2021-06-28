Here’s our pick of the coolest celebrity spectator attire as Wimbledon returns after a two-year hiatus.

As much as we like seeing the world’s best tennis players compete on the All England Club’s grass, there’s no doubting that watching the crowds is half the excitement of the Wimbledon Championships (June 28-July 11).

Celebrities, from royals to Hollywood A-listers, can always be counted on to slay it on Centre Court (in the stands, that is), serving up killer ensembles and plenty of Wimbledon whites.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge, as patron of the All England Club, attends Wimbledon every year and never fails to dazzle with her fashion selections. Kate wore a white Suzannah midi dress in 2019 and accessorized with a cute – and very contemporary – tiny purse.

Sussex, Duchess of

In 2018, the Duchess of Sussex joined Kate in the Royal Box, wearing a blue and white striped blouse, white wide-leg trousers, and a Panama hat.

Emma Watson is a British actress.

Emma Watson wore a three-piece suit with pushed-up sleeves and a matching hat in 2018, giving us a masterclass in mannish tailoring.

Adwoa Aboah is a Ghanaian actress.

In 2019, Vogue cover star Adwoa Aboah wore a white blouse and straight leg trousers with a vintage-style cream coat thrown over her shoulders to bring her edgy style to the courts.

Claire Foy is a British actress.

Claire Foy, star of The Crown, wore a Zimmermann dress with a rose print and a striped bucket bag to the 2019 final.

Jude Law is a British actor.

Jude Law’s take on Wimbledon whites saw the British actor teaming an ivory double-breasted suit jacket with a blue shirt and navy tie.

Beyonce

Queen Bey graced Centre Court with her presence in 2016, the pop icon resplendent in a lacy white dress and huge round sunnies.

Victoria Beckham

Repping her own label in 2014, Victoria Beckham chose a colour blocked minidress.

David Beckham

Often seated next to mum Sandra in the royal box, David Beckham always looks dapper. This three-piece suit from 2016 is a tailoring tour de force.

Anna Wintour

Tennis aficionado Anna Wintour is a Wimbledon regular.