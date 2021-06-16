Here’s how to apologize properly, as Chrissy Teigen returns to the internet to apologize.

Saying sorry is one of the most difficult things to do, but if you’ve injured someone and regret it, it’s critical to accept responsibility and try to mend the harm.

Chrissy Teigen, a model from the United States, recently shared a lengthy apology for posting abusive tweets in the past, breaking a month-long social media silence.

Teigen, who has 35 million Instagram followers, wrote, “There is just no justification for my past bad tweets.” “To put it bluntly, I was a troll.” And please accept my heartfelt apologies.”

“I used Twitter to try to get attention and show off what I thought was a crass, smart, innocuous remark at the time. I felt making fun of celebs made me seem hip and relatable,” she said.

Teigen said, “In actuality, I was insecure, immature, and living in a world where I thought I had to impress outsiders to be liked.”

No matter how serious the situation is, nothing settles a dispute faster than expressing “I’m sorry,” yet botching your apology can make matters worse. Here are a few pointers to help you get it properly…

Be genuine.

Apologizing entails admitting you made a mistake and expressing regret for the specific actions you committed that caused harm to the other person.

It’s easy to rush into saying “I’m sorry” to avoid disagreement in the heat of the moment, but the process should take some thought.

Natalie Trice, a life coach and mentor, advises, “Only say sorry if you truly mean it” (natalietrice.co.uk). “It will be difficult to make any apology feel true and honest if you aren’t sorry or don’t believe it was your fault.”

Plus, if you don’t take the time to apologise sincerely, Trice says it can risk damaging the relationship even more: “Saying a casual ‘sorry’ could get you into more trouble.”

Don’t blame others.

One of the most aggravating apologies you can deliver is something imprecise like, “I’m sorry if something I said hurt you.” It implies, in essence, that the. (This is a brief piece.)