Here’s How the Executives of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Really Wanted the Series to End

The seven-season run of NCIS: New Orleans came to an end yesterday. The series finale neatly wrapped up all stories, but executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash believe they would have gone in an entirely different way if it hadn’t been for the abrupt cancellation announcement.

The series conclusion of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ wrapped up loose threads.

It’s no easy task to wrap up seven seasons of storylines, especially when everyone engaged in the production of NCIS: New Orleans anticipated the show would be renewed for another season. Writers did their best with the material they had at their disposal.

The NCIS spin-off had a lot going against it following a bizarre 2020 that included a production halt and delayed premieres, including a scheduling shift from Tuesdays after the original NCIS to Sunday nights after football.

Nonetheless, Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and [Bakula’s real-life wife] Rita Devereaux married in the series finale (Chelsea Field). Of course, the ceremony was officiated by Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder), though it’s unclear whether the actress is actually ordained.

The main cast, including Pride’s newly discovered kid, Connor (Drew Scheid), and his mother Mena, attended the party (Joanna Cassidy). While the event was spectacular, Nash and Silber said they would have preferred it to go in a different direction if they had the time.

According to the bosses, this is how the series should have finished.

The final episode of the NOLA version of NCIS ended on a happy note. If Nash and Silber had the chance, they’d have ended on “a bit of a cliff-hanger or at least an open-ended idea that there is more trouble to come for our characters,” Silber told TV Insider.

