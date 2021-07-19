Here’s How John Cena Spends His Money, According to His Net Worth

John Cena has amassed a considerable wealth as a result of his wrestling and cinematic careers. Here’s how he spends his tens of millions of dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 44-year-old wrestler-turned-actor has a net worth of $60 million as of 2020.

Cena has spent a portion of his fortune on rare and custom-made automobiles. According to the outlet, the WWE superstar has amassed a collection of more than 20 high-end vehicles, including a classic Oldsmobile Cutlass Rallye 350 and a 2006 Rolls Royce Phantom.

According to GQ, Cena was the 73rd individual to receive a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which cost $103,000 and was labeled “the most powerful car that Chevrolet and General Motors has ever created.”

Cena has enormous estates that can comfortably accommodate his burgeoning car collection, in addition to overpaying on vehicles.

He and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he married in October of last year, currently reside in his mansion in Nature’s Reserve, a private, gated neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, some 20 miles north of Tampa.

According to documents, Cena paid $525,000 for the 3,704-square-foot home in January 2005, but he has subsequently made various adjustments to suit his tastes. When he was dating fellow wrestler Nikki Bella, the estate was featured in the E! reality show “Total Bellas.”

Aside from his Florida house, Cena also has a mansion in San Diego’s Mission Hills neighborhood.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the home has an infinity-edge swimming pool, a hot tub, a full outdoor kitchen area, and a fireplace inside a gazebo.

Cena began his professional wrestling career in 2000 and worked hard to establish himself until he became the WWE’s face. He has won the World Championship 16 times, the United States Championship five times, and the World Tag Team Championship four times.

Forbes named Cena the highest-paid WWE talent in 2016. He reportedly made $9.5 million in that year as a result of having the highest base salary of any weekly performance as well as the highest item sales.

According to the South China Morning Post, he has released a number of T-shirts, caps, neck chains, and medallions. With the publication of his children’s book “Elbow Grease,” he also became a New York Times best-selling author in 2018.

According to the source, Cena made his acting debut in 2006’s “The Marine,” for which he earned $280,000 for playing the major part. He finally got his big break. Brief News from Washington Newsday.