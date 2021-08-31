Here’s a list of lyrics from Kanye West’s “Donda” album that appear to be about Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West may be a man of few words and even fewer smiles, but he certainly understands how to communicate himself via music. And his latest album is no exception, with a lot of tracks bearing the same name, “Kim.”

Following the release of “Donda” on Sunday, fans noticed that some songs appear to illustrate how much of his music is influenced by his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Here’s a list of some of them.

The rapper’s California home, which he bought with Karsadhian in 2014, is mentioned in one of the song’s lyrics. In 2020, the house was featured in Architectural Digest.

“Architectural Digest, but I required home improvement/Sixty-million-dollar home, but I never went home to it,” the caption reads.

Another phrase from the same song seems to be referring to his ex-wife.

“Finding true love, ask Kim, ‘What do you adore?’ / Heated by the rumors, read too much into it / / It was difficult to determine what the reality was, but the fact was that the truth s–k / Always seem to do things, but this time it was excessive.”

Following his split from Kardashian, West appears to speak about his brief romance with model Irina Shayk in another verse from “Hurricane.”

“Here I am acting like a millionaire, here I go with a new chick.”

West and Shayk were never a couple, according to an ET source, and were simply spending time together “without any ties connected.”

One phrase in the song “Off the Grid” talks about “getting away from unpleasant people.”

It states, “Had to move away from those who are unhappy.”

After a falling out with the Kardashian family, West invested millions on a ranch estate in Wyoming in 2018 and began spending a lot of time there. He lambasted Krish Jenner and accused the mother-daughter combo for locking him up in a series of since-deleted tweets.

In one phrase in “Off the Grid,” he expresses his fear that his family may begin to loathe him.

“I hope my family never resents me, and she fell in love with me the moment she met me.”

West appears to be speaking to a new romantic relationship in “New Again,” with lines like “Cause you know you’d never live up to my ex though.”

West makes a reference to his four children's custody fight in "Lord I Need You." He says, "Cussin' at your kid mama/Guess that's why it's called custody."