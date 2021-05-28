Here Are All the Theories About Kevin’s Future Wife From ‘This Is Us’

The fifth season of This Is Us finished with a surprising twist that no one saw coming. While all eyes were on Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) as they prepared for their outdoor wedding, no one could have predicted the flashback scene in the episode’s final minutes, which focused Kate (Chrissy Metz).

Season 6 of This Is Us won’t premiere until 2022, and because it’ll be the final season of the famous NBC drama, viewers are already speculating on how things will end by the time the Pearsons say their goodbyes.

Fans are also speculating on who Kevin would marry in the future.

[Warning: This article contains MAJOR spoilers from the Season 5 finale of This Is Us.]

In the future, Kevin marries Madison.

Kevin and Madison were on great terms in the flashforward scene from five years in the future during Kate’s prospective wedding to her coworker Phillip (Chris Geere). Madison called off their wedding in 2021 after she learned Kevin wasn’t in love with her, as fans know.

Madison knew she deserved better than Kevin’s desperate assurances that his love for her could grow. From the 2026 flashback, it appears that the two are in a nice position, although it’s unclear whether that’s friendship or romance. Star of NBC’s “This Is Us” According to Chrissy Metz, “a lot” of the series finale has already been shot.

Kevin gets married. Sophie is back.

Kevin has been with Sophie (Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge) since he was a small child. The childhood sweethearts were inseparable, eventually marrying after high school until Kevin’s infidelity caused their marriage to fall apart.

However, the two have maintained contact over the years, even attempting to renew their relationship… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.