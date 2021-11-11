Henry Cavill Declares His Desire To Return As Superman: ‘The Cape Is Still In The Closet,’ as the song goes.

Despite the fact that Henry Cavill has a number of projects lined up, “Superman” will always hold a special place in his heart. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 38-year-old actor said that he still wants to play the iconic superhero.

He told the newspaper, “There is still a lot of narrative for me to do as a Superman, and I would really enjoy the opportunity.”

Cavill then went on to talk about the plot of 2013’s “Man of Steel,” in which his character fights General Zod and takes the difficult decision to murder the supervillain.

“Killing Zod gave the character a cause to never kill again,” the actor added. “I don’t think it was in the original script for Superman to fall to the ground and scream, but I wanted to portray how much pain he was in. I did a lot more emotional takes that they didn’t use; tears were streaming down my face.” He went on to say, “He just killed the last member of his species.” “He took that decision in that moment, and he’ll never do it again. Following that, there’s a chance to investigate Superman’s brain as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like person with actual feelings on the inside.” “As I often say,” he said, “the cape is still in the closet.”

In May, DC stated that they were working on a Black Superman picture, which piqued fans’ interest because it would see Cavill’s superhero figure return to the big screen.

“It’s exciting – Superman is far more than skin color,” the actor said when questioned about the project during the interview.

He went on to say, “Superman is an ideal.” “Superman is a fantastic character that lives in our hearts. Why not have a battle between numerous Supermen? So what if Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker film isn’t connected to the rest of the [franchise]? At the same time, they have many Superman comic book narratives going on.” In the conversation, Zack Snyder was also referenced. According to reports, the director recounted that fateful moment in 2010 when he realized Cavill was his “Superman” for “Man of Steel.” Snyder was filming some test footage when he requested Cavill to try on one of Christopher Reeve’s original spandex outfits from the “Superman” movies from the 1980s.

"When you see the suit on the ground, it's kind of shriveled up, it's just spandex, and you think to yourself, 'Oh God, that's not going to be cool,'" says the author. As Snyder stated.