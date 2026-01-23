Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman Inspire Co-Star Mia McKenna-Bruce

Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce has revealed how her co-stars Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman have had a lasting impact on her while working together on Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of Agatha Christie’s *Seven Dials*.

McKenna-Bruce, 28, portrays Lady Bundle Brent in the period drama, which is set to be released on January 15, 2026. At the series’ premiere, she expressed deep admiration for her veteran co-stars, sharing how they both shaped her approach to acting and life.

Lessons Learned From Industry Veterans

In a candid interview, McKenna-Bruce spoke about the guidance she received from the seasoned duo. “Helena really taught me to look after myself and advocate for myself,” she said, adding that this advice had been invaluable both on and off set. “She taught me to say when I need something.” Her reflection on Bonham Carter’s mentorship highlights the importance of self-care and communication in a demanding industry.

McKenna-Bruce also credited Freeman, whom she described as a treasure trove of random facts, for teaching her more than just acting. “To see people who’ve been doing this for so long still have such passion for it was really inspiring,” McKenna-Bruce remarked, underscoring the enduring enthusiasm Freeman has for his craft.

Bonham Carter, 59, who plays Lady Caterham in the series, also expressed her affection for the project, noting her admiration for Chris Chibnall, the former *Doctor Who* writer who penned the adaptation. “It was the writing that drew me in,” Bonham Carter explained. “You’re only as good as what’s on the page, and this character was invented by Chris, which really spoke to me.”

Chibnall’s innovation includes transforming the original male character of Caterham into a female role, a change that adds a fresh layer to the adaptation. Bonham Carter explained that while Agatha Christie’s 1929 novel featured a male character in the role, the adaptation reimagines him as a woman, enhancing the show’s modern sensibility.

Christie’s original novel, *Seven Dials*, follows a murder mystery set against the backdrop of a country house party. The upcoming Netflix series promises to bring new energy to this classic tale while staying true to its compelling suspense.

Reflecting on the renowned author, Bonham Carter remarked on Christie’s unique understanding of humanity, which she believed stemmed from the breakdowns and personal struggles in Christie’s own life. “Her hardships made her as a writer,” Bonham Carter observed, “giving her the insight that shines through in her great stories.”

With a release date set for January 15, 2026, fans of Christie’s work and newcomers alike will soon be able to witness the talents of these celebrated actors in the upcoming series, *Seven Dials*.