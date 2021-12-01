Helen Mirren’s transformation into Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir is ‘unrecognizable’ on set.

Helen Mirren was recently spotted on the set of the next film “Golda” in the United Kingdom.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, Mirren, who played former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, almost unrecognizable. On the London set of the film, the 76-year-old actress was seen using facial prosthetics to turn into Israel’s “Iron Lady.”

Mirren wore a sloppy dress and her silver hair was tied back into a messy bun for a drab image.

In character, she was also photographed smoking cigarettes with co-star Camille Cottin. The cigarette could have been a forgery, given Mirren has previously stated that she does not smoke or chew tobacco.

“Golda” takes place during the Yom Kippur War of 1973, when Egypt, Syria, and Jordan launched a surprise attack on Israel in order to recapture land lost during the 1967 Six-Day War. The movie will look on Meir’s responsibilities and the decisions she made while dealing with infighting among her male cabinet members.

Mirren previously spoke about her portrayal of Meir, calling the late Israeli statesman a “formidable” leader.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, “Golda Meir was a fierce, intransigent, and forceful leader.” “It’s a huge challenge to show her at the lowest point of her incredible life. “All I can hope for is that I do her justice!” Nicholas Martin, the screenwriter for “Florence Foster Jenkins,” wrote the screenplay, and Guy Nattiv, the Academy Award-winning director, directed the picture. Michael Kuhn, Jane Hooks, and Martin are producing the film for Qwerty Films.

According to Deadline, “Golda” will film for six weeks in London and on location in Israel. In addition to Rami Heuberger, Lior Ashkenazi, Ellie Piercy, Ed Stoppard, Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen, and Emma Davies, the film stars Rami Heuberger, Lior Ashkenazi, Ellie Piercy, Ed Stoppard, Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen

“The great Helen Mirren has melted so perfectly into Golda Meir’s character with extraordinary brilliance, intelligence, depth and emotion, giving justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman,” Nattiv told THR.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with People, the “Good Liar” actress revealed that she loved getting glammed up, even putting on makeup while at home during the early phases of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I put on makeup every day,” Mirren told the publication, adding that it was not to appease her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

“I didn’t do it for Taylor since she doesn’t notice anything.” He inquires as to whether I am wearing makeup or not. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.