Helen Flanagan posts ‘beautiful’ bikini photos from her family vacation.

Helen Flanagan has posted some wonderful images from her trip to Scotland with her family.

Helen, a former Coronation Street actress, shared many photos of herself in a swimsuit hugging her five-month-old baby boy Charlie on social media.

Helen’s mother Julia accompanied them on their excursion to Loch Lomond, where they stood in front of the breathtaking scenery.

Helen was dressed in a brown bikini and was holding Charlie, who was dressed in his swimming trunks and looked adorable.

Julia was dressed in a black swimsuit as she cuddled with her grandchild.

Instagram

Helen, 31, and her fiancé Scott Sinclair have two daughters, Matilda and Delilah, although they were not on the trip this time.

Helen just captioned the sequence of images with a cloud emoji when she posted them to Instagram, and Helen’s followers were quick to respond.

“Aww, gorgeous Loch Lomond,” weeyin1984 commented.

It’s a really lovely and awe-inspiring location. Your photographs are stunning.”

“You look amazing!” exclaimed hoody 87. How did you regain your tummy in such a short period of time? My second kid was born 11 weeks ago, and my belly feels like it’s taking forever to shrink this time! I’m also a breastfeeding mother.”

“Helen, you look amazing,” lindsay ball exclaimed.

“You look insane!!!,” Charlie roles commented. And, more importantly, ecstatic.”

“You look insane after having kids!!!,” Amy stodell said.