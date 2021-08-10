Helen Flanagan celebrates her 31st birthday with a “beautiful” family portrait.

Helen Flanagan’s 31st birthday was celebrated with a stunning family snapshot, which left her fans ecstatic.

Helen, who is most known for her role on Coronation Street, celebrated her birthday over the weekend and shared numerous photos from the occasion.

Her fans were particularly taken with a photograph of her posing with her children.

Helen sat on the steps, cradling her newborn son Charlie, as her daughters Delilah and Matilda nestled into their baby brother.

She was dressed in a pale pink lace gown and her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail as she captioned the shot, “31 grateful,” with a string of birthday emojis.

Helen’s Instagram followers and fans were quick to comment on the snap, wishing her a happy birthday.

Charlotte Dawson said: "Happy birthday kween." "Extreme attention to detail, even the nappy is co-ordinating with those blue tones!" Kelvinstylist exclaimed. janetgarner1 said: "Gorgeous family." Helen continued her birthday celebrations later in the weekend with a lunch out.

She tweeted a snapshot of herself nursing her kid Charlie while dressed in a pastel Bardot type dress.

“Who else really drags out their birthday celebrations?” Helen said in the description. I hope you’ll always come for lunch with mother and baby boy. I love this @chichiclothing dress because it’s so simple to nurse in.”