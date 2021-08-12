Heidi Montag’s Opinion Lauren Conrad Has Less Success Than Kristin Cavallari.

Heidi Montag has spoken out about Lauren Conrad, her former co-star.

Montag, 34, was a guest on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” on Wednesday. During her appearance, host Alexandra Cooper applauded her former “The Hills” co-star Conrad for no longer “scrambling” for recognition, which prompted Montag to say that, unlike Kristin Cavallari, Conrad didn’t turn out to be as successful as she thought.

“To be honest, I believe Kristin is the most successful. Lauren didn’t seem to have done as well as she could have. Kylie [Jenner] should be her name. She should have done the tutorials because she was so amazing at cosmetics. She’d be a billionaire if she had a good team. Montag was reported by E! News as adding, “She’d be a billionaire.”

“She is not at all where she should have been. She has a Kohl’s line, which is fantastic. But she should be worth a billion dollars – are you serious? Who gets the huge promotion, the big name, the big engine behind her, the loved one, everything? The narrator – no one understands what the narrator is saying. Kylie didn’t receive a show with a narrator. She should be extremely wealthy,” she added.

Montag went on to say that she will always adore Conrad. She did, however, admit that she was enraged by the latter’s behavior against her husband Spencer Pratt.

When the “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” actress began dating Pratt, Conrad told her, “If you date Spencer, you’re off the show.” Montag made it plain that she is not Conrad’s dog, and that while she appreciates his efforts in assisting her in getting on the show, Conrad does not own her and does not have the authority to dictate her what she should do with her life.

Montag stated, “I really have such a love for Lauren, and it didn’t have to be that way.” “She chose and wanted it to go that way, and then she kept doing it, and then she kept blaming things on me and blaming her sex tape on me,” says the woman.

Montag and Pratt allegedly started the notion that she and Jason Wahler had produced a sex tape during the third season of “The Hills” in 2007. Montag and Pratt allegedly started the rumor that she and Jason Wahler had made a sex tape during the third season of “The Hills.” Following the tension between them, Conrad informed Montag on the show that she wanted to forgive and forget her. That was also the point at which they decided to call it quits on their friendship.

