Heidi Klum [Video] Laughs Off Her ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wardrobe Mistake.

Heidi Klum, a former “Victoria’s Secret” model, knows how to laugh at herself. Klum recently experienced a wardrobe malfunction while taping an episode of “America’s Got Talent,” which she handled elegantly.

In a video shared by the 48-year-old supermodel, she accidently exposes her behind to the crowd while taking photographs with other judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

The wardrobe malfunction occurred on Aug. 10 during a live episode of “AGT,” which is in its 16th season quarter-finals. One of the audience members captured a behind-the-scenes TikTok video of judge Vergara attempting to take a picture with Mendel. Klum, who was interested in her phone at the time, realizes this and attempts to enter the frame by crouching over the judge’s table.

Unfortunately, in doing so, she accidentally flashes her fans who are seated behind her. Despite the fact that the video was released online the next day, it took over two weeks for Klum to notice, and she quickly reposted the video on Instagram with a witty message.

Klum, who wore a Rêve Riche feathery minidress on set, tweeted, “Note to self… don’t bend over in a short skirt.”

Klum did not take the incident too seriously, but as a supermodel, she did make a mental note of it for the future.

This was the first time “AGT” attempted a live show, and the supermodel wore a strapless coral-colored feather dress with a ribbon-cinched waist for the occasion. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of clear pump heels and bright jewelry.

Klum spent the majority of her summer on a yacht with her husband Tom Kaulitz, showcasing her super-hot form in bikinis. Despite the fact that she was on vacation, she kept her admirers up to speed on her movements.

She shared a romantic photo with her hubby in what looks to be her yacht bedroom earlier this month. “ Capri August 3rd 2021,” she said with the caption.

This was followed up with a series of photos of the couple striking postures on the deck. She captioned her image, “Never a dull moment with you Tom Thank you Johan for shooting this amazing sunset ____,” she said.