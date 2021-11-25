Heather Rae Young’s ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Christine Quinn was not invited to her wedding.

Young, 34, and Tarek El Moussa, 40, married last month. Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, Emma Hernan, and Brett Oppenheim’s girlfriend, Tina Louise, all attended her bridal shower the day before her wedding.

Quinn was obviously absent from the gathering. Young has now acknowledged that Quinn was not invited to her wedding for a reason.

Young told Page Six, “She didn’t get an invite to the wedding.” “I value loyalty, friendship, and trust, yet I do not have faith in her. I don’t believe she is a trustworthy individual.” El Moussa’s wife stated that she would continue to work with Quinn on a professional level. She, on the other hand, has “no interest in the friendship” outside of work.

The conflict between the two resurfaced in Season 4 of “Selling Sunset,” when Young walked out of a party after Quinn mentioned in a few episodes that they once dated the same guy. Quinn brought up the subject in the weeks leading up to her wedding to the “Flip or Flop” star, which irritated Young.

Young told the outlet, “Christine opted to share my personal business, which has nothing to do with her and me.” “I believe it is unjust and rude to do so to someone, and, as I have stated, it has no bearing on my life. I was getting married at the time, therefore I believe she did something incredibly rude.” Young said she tried to remain cordial and impartial with Quinn, who had a feud with their other co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause as well. She is not, according to the newlywed, the type of girl to simply cut someone out of her life. Quinn, on the other hand, grew on her.

“I had to shut her out,” Young explained, “because all this negativity and toxicity is just not good at some point.” “So I’m at the most fantastic place I’ve ever been in my life, and I just want individuals who will be nice, encouraging, and supportive of me.” Despite the fact that Quinn was deleted from the film, Young praised her co-star as a television star. Quinn, she claims, has a “huge personality.” Quinn is bright, intelligent, hilarious, and wonderful on camera, according to Young. Quinn had hit them below the belt, and she didn’t like it.

