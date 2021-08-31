Heather Rae Young Throws A Bridal Shower With Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Stars Ahead Of Tarek El Moussa’s Wedding

Heather Rae Young celebrated her approaching wedding to Tarek El Moussa with her “Selling Sunset” co-stars.

Young shared many photos from her weekend bridal shower at Fig & Olive in Newport Beach, California, on Instagram. She shared three photos of herself wearing a white feathered cocktail dress with a beaded corset top in one post.

Young stated in the caption, “I am so beyond happy to have been showered with so much love during my bridal shower and to have spent this day with my closest friends and family.” “Thank you @therealtarekelmoussa for surprising me with the most stunning bracelet I’ve ever seen, I couldn’t have wished for a better day. Countless blessings—to say I’m grateful is an understatement. Now I’m really looking forward to our big day!!!”

Young spent the day with her “Selling Sunset” co-stars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, and Maya Vander, as well as her other friends and family, celebrating her forthcoming marriage. Emma Hernan, a new cast member, and Tina Louise, Brett Oppenheim’s girlfriend, were also in attendance.

“My girls showered me with love!!” Young shared numerous images of herself and her co-stars on Instagram. “Couldn’t have hoped for a nicer bridal shower with all of my best girlfriends and family- I didn’t realize we could pack so much love into one room, and now the wedding countdown officially begins!!”

The actual date of Young and El Moussa’s wedding has yet to be confirmed.

However, Fitzgerald teased in an Instagram post that the couple will tie the knot in “just a few more months.”

Young recently revealed that she and El Moussa had to ditch their original wedding preparations and start again.

“I haven’t fully revealed this yet, but Tarek and I initially hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after contemplating some things, we decided to completely redo everything,” Young stated in an Instagram post earlier this month.

They shifted gears, she claims, once the “Flip or Flop” star noticed how upset she was about the wedding preparations. They enlisted the services of a new wedding planner and secured a new wedding site.

El Moussa later claimed that he believed “something wasn’t quite right” about their initial intentions. Fortunately, he was successful in securing their “ideal place” by pulling some strings.

