Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Wedding Update: The Couple Scrapped Their Original Plans and Changed “Everything”

In recent months, Heather Rae Young and her fiancé Tarek El Moussa disclosed that they cancelled their entire wedding plan and began over.

Just over a year after she and El Moussa, 39, became engaged, the “Selling Sunset” star, 33, gave an update on their wedding on Monday.

They went as far as sending out invitations to their guests, according to her, before sending them another set with the words “just kidding” scrawled on them.

Young wrote on Instagram, beside a black-and-white photo of herself and El Moussa, that she’d “spent the whole day wedding planning and it just got me so thrilled for our big day.”

“I haven’t fully disclosed this, but Tarek and I initially engaged a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then decided to completely change everything after contemplating some things,” she explained.

Young added that once her fiancé noticed how overwhelmed she had become during the wedding planning process, they decided to take a different approach and “hired a new” wedding planner. They also scheduled a new wedding venue and sent out new save-the-dates with the phrase “just kidding” written on them.

Despite the setbacks, Young is optimistic that they will have their perfect wedding, saying, “I’m a biggg (sic) believer that everything works out the way it should, and we couldn’t be happier after seeing so much of our vision come together today.”

Young and the “Flip or Flop” star are planning “a large celebration with our closest friends and family,” but they also want their wedding “to be incredibly intimate and be about our love and marriage,” she said.

Young emphasized that their wedding is a “huge day” for them and their family, and that they are both ready to tie the knot.

“All I can say is that I’m so lucky to have someone who understands what I’m going through, and I think we’re both just waiting for the day to finally arrive,” the real estate agent ended.

Young celebrated one year of engagement by posting a throwback photo from El Moussa’s proposal on Instagram last month.

In the caption, she said, “One year ago today, I made the finest decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man.”

Young and El Moussa have yet to announce their new wedding date. The HGTV network, on the other hand, made revisions to their plans before doing so.