Heather Hughes of Southport is aiming for a Commonwealth Games medal.

Heather Hughes’ passion for archery was sparked by Jennifer Lawrence’s big Hollywood escapades.

Hughes, 20, of Southport, has had a spectacular career with a bow in hand, but was encouraged to do so by box office circumstances.

Hughes, who competes with Nethermoss Archers, was 11 years old when she saw the first Hunger Games film and chose to go to the range next to her father Peter’s cricket club.

Hughes, who aspires to compete for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games next year, says she’ll always be grateful for Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and co.’s primal exploits on the big screen.

“I started archery when I was 11 years old because I saw The Hunger Games and thought, ‘I want to do that.’

“That’s what initially drew me in — my father used to play cricket, and the archery club was right across the street from the cricket field.

“After seeing the movie, I read the novels and grew interested in filmmaking, so I decided to give it a shot.

“I did, and it simply grew from there — from tiny competitions to much larger ones.

“I’ve always been a big fan of movies and tales in general. Archery’s prominence in popular culture is encouraging; it may not be as well-known as football or cricket, but it’s good to see it there.

“It would be great to see more individuals engaged in the sport as a result of the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

“One of the things I like about archery is that you can go to the field, shoot arrows, and make lifelong friends — it has so many advantages.”

Hughes’ arrow-firing career is made possible by an innovative cooperation between Entain, the parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral, and SportsAid, a major sports charity.

Hughes will be able to use the money to pay for training, travel, and equipment as she plans her journey to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next summer.

After attending Christ the King High School in Southport, the Merseyside star is balancing her profession with a degree in English and Film at Ormskirk’s Edge Hill University.

Life under lockdown was a balancing act, and Hughes acknowledges that the Entain funding helped.