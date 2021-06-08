Heather Gay Finally Speaks Out About Jen Shah’s Fraud Arrest on ‘RHOSLC’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah is in for a tough season. The second season of Bravo’s fan-favorite will launch later this year, and Shah’s indictment and fraud accusations will be featured on the show. Heather Gay, a co-star on the reality show, has finally spoken out about the tragedy afflicting the show and teased what’s to come.

Jen Shah was detained for what reason?

After a first season that left fans wanting more, Shah became one of RHOSLC’s breakout stars. What the audience didn’t know is that Shah was just indicted for allegedly being involved in a fraud scheme. Federal officials have accused the Bravo actress, along with her helper Stuart Smith, of defrauding elderly individuals.

“As a symbol of their ‘success,’ Shah and Smith flaunted their opulent lifestyle to the public.

HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh stated in a statement that they allegedly constructed their affluent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, sometimes elderly, working-class people.

“Intriguingly, Shah and Smith objectified their very real human victims as ‘leads’ to be purchased and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud ring,” according to the allegations.

Shah is out on bail and could face up to 50 years in jail if she is proven guilty of the accusations against her. The trial in Shah’s case is set to begin in October of this year.

Heather Gay has something to say regarding Jen Shah’s arrest.

At the start of Season 1 of RHOSLC, Gay and Shah established a strong bond. However, towards the end of the show, their relationship had become strained. Despite their conflicts, the two appeared to have made amends, and Gay seemed to be a helpful buddy.

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.