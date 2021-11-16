Heath Freeman, star of ‘Bones,’ has died in his sleep.

Heath Freeman, who starred in Fox’s “Bones” as a cold-blooded killer, passed away on Sunday. He was 41 years old at the time.

Friends in the industry were the first to report Freeman’s death, with Shanna Moakler among the first to pay tribute to him on social media.

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my great buddy Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding cook, and a solid friend,” the model turned reality TV personality posted on Instagram beside a photo of them together.

"You will be sorely missed, and I will cherish every great moment we shared," Travis Barker's ex-wife continued.