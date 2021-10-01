Heartbroken Stephanie Davis gives an update on her pregnancy following a loss.

Stephanie Davis has provided an update following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 28-year-old shared an emotional Instagram video detailing her pregnancy journey earlier this week, announcing the devastating news that she had lost the baby.

With her partner, Oliver Tasker, the former Hollyoaks actress was expecting a kid.

Stephanie shared her loss on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “Still in bed.” I’m crying for what may have been and what might have been.’

She went on to say that she is “all over the place right now and sad.”

After struggling to get out of bed, the TV personality assured viewers she was going to try again.

Stephanie, who has a four-year-old son with Jeremy McConnell from a prior relationship, tweeted a selfie of herself in bed with tears flowing down her face.

“Crap morning,” she wrote alongside it. I’m still in my bed. I’m crying over what might have been and what might have happened.

“Had a decent phone conversation with my mother and am trying to stay positive. I’m going to get out of bed and into the shower to moisturize my skin, which is really dry and extends all the way down to my neck, as you can see.

“This isn’t going to be the winter I imagined it would be in my brain. I’m sure it’ll happen again someday.

“Right now, I’m all over the place and sad. I need to be more upbeat, and I don’t want to come across as if I’m saying, “Oh, come on, get over it now,” but I simply can’t help myself; I’m feeling empty.”

Stephanie shared the terrible news in an Instagram video she posted earlier this week, which showed the moment she told her boyfriend Oliver she was expecting.

She did, however, publish a lengthy caption alongside the video, describing how the couple only alerted “close friends and family” at 12 weeks.

However, Stephanie claimed she began to have “pains,” and after a series of tests, doctors informed her that she was no longer pregnant.

“We only told close friends and family because we wanted to wait until the 12-week safety mark, even though I felt it would all happen,” she explained.

