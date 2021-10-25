‘Heartbroken,’ Hailey Bieber says of her uncle Alec Baldwin’s on-set shooting incident.

Baldwin, Hailey After her uncle Alec Baldwin inadvertently killed the film’s director of photography and wounded the director with a “prop pistol” on the set of his film “Rust,” Bieber has broken her silence.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old model resorted to social media to express her grief over the “devastating catastrophe.” She also expressed her condolences to the family of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was slain in the event.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Halyna Hutchins’ family. According to Page Six, she stated in an Instagram Story, “This is a genuinely unthinkable and tragic event.”

“I’m also thinking of [director]Joel Souza while he heals. Justin Bieber’s wife stated, “I am genuinely heartbroken for everyone involved.”

The news of the fatal incident on the set of the Western-themed film at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was first reported by Deadline on Thursday.

During the filming of a scenario involving Baldwin, a man and woman were struck by a pretend gun loaded with blanks, according to sources.

Authorities initially concealed the names of those engaged in the event, but it was later disclosed that the fake gun used by Baldwin, 63, injured Souza and Hutchins.

Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for stomach surgery, but she died there from her injuries.

Souza, on the other hand, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and released the next day after being treated for his shoulder injuries.

According to the New York Post, Baldwin was “devastated” after accidentally hurting the director and killing the cinematographer.

According to the outlet, “Alec is totally saddened, disturbed, in shock, and in amazement how this could have happened.”

On the same day, the star of “Motherless Brooklyn” turned to Twitter to address the fatal shooting, which is currently under investigation by authorities.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish over the horrific tragedy that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, our colleague, wife, mother, and deeply loved colleague,” Baldwin wrote.

"I'm totally collaborating with the police inquiry into how this tragedy transpired," the actor continued, "and I'm in touch with her husband, providing my support to him and his family." "My heart breaks for Halyna's husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved her."