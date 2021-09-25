He will most certainly die in prison, according to a rapist paedophile who sexually molested boys.

A retiree who sexually abused two young boys over 30 years ago has been warned that he may face the death penalty.

On Friday, a court sentenced William Dixon, 70, to a total of 21 years in jail after he was convicted of serious sexual abuse of children in a retrial.

Dixon, a former Bootle man, is awaiting procedures, according to Liverpool Crown Court, and Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, told him that given of the length of his sentence and his poor condition, “it may mean you will never get out.”

READ MORE: We went to these gas stations today and found that they were all out of gas.

Dixon, who was sentenced to six years in prison for raping another boy, had vehemently rejected all claims during his previous trial and retrial, but the court noted that in his pre-sentence report, he now basically confesses what he did.

“Your approach to these proceedings, as it was to the young guys, was one of total contempt,” the judge stated.

The two victims’ impact statements, which ranged in age from four to thirteen, demonstrated considerable psychological injury that led to substance abuse and crime later in life.

“Whatever challenges they have had in life, I have no doubt was created in significant part by your utterly awful actions,” Recorder Unsworth remarked.

Dixon moved down south after being released from a rape sentence he received in 1997, and now resides in Brock Gardens, Reading.

Today, prosecutor Sarah Holt gave emotional impact statements from the two victims, one of whom was present in the public gallery.

He added in his statement that he had an idyllic upbringing until he was eight years old, but that the events that followed “have forever changed the trajectory of my life.”

He claimed that emotions of remorse, humiliation, worthlessness, and low self-esteem had followed him into adulthood, and that he had acquired a lifelong addiction to drugs and alcohol, which he financed through petty criminality.

He only found the guts to tell what had occurred to him while conversing with a doctor he met at the Lighthouse Project.

The other victim claimed that his childhood had been robbed from him and that he had turned to drugs as a result. “The summary has come to an end.”