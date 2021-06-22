He was described as a man who “always had a smile on his face.” Only a few months before his 21st birthday, he passes away.

The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident said he “achieved more in 20 years than most people do in a lifetime.”

On Friday, June 18, Josh Daly’s motorcycle collided with a signpost near Ormskirk.

At 12:15 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the Four Lane Ends roundabout approach.

The 20-year-old was brought to Aintree Hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.

“As a mother and father, we couldn’t have wished for a finer son or big brother to his sister Francesca,” his mother, Keira, and father, Bobby, said in a tribute.

“We are incredibly proud of the young man he has grown into, having accomplished more in his 20 years than most people do in a lifetime.”

“Josh’s life was full of laughing, love, and joy. He devoted his life to a variety of organizations and charities, always putting others first and always smiling.”

Josh had been a member of the Melling Scout Group for the previous ten years, and at the age of 17, he went to Nepal to help rebuild a primary school that had been destroyed in an earthquake.

Josh was “happiest traveling for miles and miles and trekking up mountains and camping,” according to his mother, who added that the ex-Maricourt High School student would have been 21 in August.

“Josh’s other interests were motorbikes, fast automobiles, John Lennon, and The Beatles,” the family said.

“At heart, Josh was an old man who appreciated a nice whiskey and a cigar, and he was a big fan of Only Fools and Horses.” ‘Mange tout, mange tout,’ he would often say.

“His other passion was Liverpool Football Club, and he was usually yelling at the TV while they were playing.

“His friends and family were his greatest loves. He loved riding his motorbike in the sunshine and with his biker family, which centred around his job at the Scotch Piper Inn, Lydiate. Josh thought of it as his second home.”

The Scotch Piper Inn bar in Lydiate uploaded a photo of Josh with a tribute on their Facebook page a day after he died.

"Anyone who ever met Josh will remember him for his," a pub spokesperson said.