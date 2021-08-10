‘He Understands It,’ Nicole Kidman says of her husband Keith Urban’s reaction to her sex scenes.

Nicole Kidman claims she’s at ease performing sex scenes on camera because to her husband Keith Urban’s encouragement.

E! asked the 54-year-old actress to explain. Her “husband is an artist, so he gets all of it,” she told News’ Daily Pop on Sunday. Furthermore, the 53-year-old singer isn’t “involved.” “He watches the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes,” she said. Kidman remarked, “He doesn’t read any scripts, he really doesn’t know what’s going on set, he’s got his own job that he’s entirely immersed in.” Kidman married Urban in 2006. Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose are the couple’s two children. Kidman and her ex-husband Tom Cruise have two other children, Isabella Jane and Connor.

Kidman discussed juggling her career and personal lives in an interview last year.

“We have a structure in place to keep the family together,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s a lot easier when Keith isn’t on the road. Next year, he’ll be on tour, and I won’t be able to work as much. It will literally become unbalanced, and we will correct it. We don’t have all the answers, but one thing we do know is that we won’t put our relationship in jeopardy.” In another interview, Urban discussed the couple’s hectic schedule.

He told Hello Magazine, “We live in different spots between Nashville and London.” As a result, we’ve grown accustomed to not having a specific structure. It depends on whether Nic and I are both working.” Kidman is currently filming her new Apple TV+ series “Roar,” which also stars Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie. “Roar,” based on Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection of the same name, was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

The animated film “Back to the Outback,” which is currently in post-production, has Urban’s voice. He is also a coach on the singing competition show “The Voice.”