‘He made a mistake,’ Rafa Benitez says of Richarlison’s Everton fine.

Everton have fined Richarlison after he received a suspension for five bookings, according to Rafa Benitez.

After getting cautioned in Manchester City’s defeat last weekend, the Brazilian will miss this weekend’s trip to Brentford.

Since Richarlison’s one-match suspension, Benitez has indicated ‘regular’ procedures have taken place, which is thought to mean the 24-year-old has been penalised in accordance with club rules.

“I believe everyone understands how a football club works,” Benitez added.

“You have some formalities, typical things, and he is aware that he has made a mistake. But the most important thing for me is that he clears his head and prepares to be an important player for us in the upcoming games.” Richarlison will be eligible to face Liverpool at Goodison Park next Wednesday, and Benitez wants to see more from the £35 million man.

“He is an important player for us without Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], and he has to be one of the greatest players throughout the season,” Benitez added.

“He did well last year, but he has the ability to go even better this year.”

Richarlison has two league goals in eight appearances this season.