‘He Is Everything’ Netflix Signs Addison Rae to a Multi-Project Deal.

Addison Rae, who most recently starred in the Netflix film “He’s All That,” has signed a multi-project deal with the company.

The 20-year-old actress expressed her delight at the prospect of working with the streaming service in the near future.

According to Variety, Rae said in a statement Wednesday, “Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams.” “I’m ecstatic to be able to work with such a talented group, and I’m looking forward to developing projects while honing my acting skills.”

Director Naketha Mattocks, the head of Netflix’s Indie division, praised the actress for her charm while speaking about her devoted fans.

“As evidenced by He’s All That and her already fervent fan base, Addison’s Rae’s charm and promise are undeniable,” Mattocks said. “We’re ecstatic to be a part of this next chapter in her burgeoning acting career.”

Rae will not only star in the films, but will also serve as executive producer for the projects. The TikTok star made her acting debut in August with the film “He’s All That.” “He’s All That” was a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 teen comedy “She’s All That.”

The film reached 55 million households in its first month of release, and it quickly rose to the top of the streaming platform in 78 countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, and Brazil.

Rae began her career in 2019 with TikTok videos and has since amassed a following of 100 million across social media platforms. On TikTok, she has over 84 million followers and 5.4 billion likes.

The actress has almost 40 million followers on Instagram while there are 4.72 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. On Twitter, she has almost 5 million followers.

In March, Rae also released her first music video, “Obsessed,” which was directed by Diane Martel and edited by Jeremy Maneval.

Considering her achievements, she is the second most followed influencer on TikTok and was nominated for the Breakthrough Social Star at MTV Movie and TV Awards, earlier this year.