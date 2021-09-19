‘He Hit The Jackpot,’ says Sam Asghari’s ex about his engagement to Britney Spears.

Mayra Verónica, Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend, is pleased for him and his fiancée Britney Spears.

The 41-year-old model tweeted her support for Asghari and Spears only days after the couple announced their engagement, saying she believes they “struck the jackpot” with each other.

“I’m in terrific shape. “I’m ecstatic for them,” Verónica told TMZ on Friday. “[Asghari] won the lottery!”

Verónica was quick to point out that she didn’t mean financially. “However, [Spears] also hit the jackpot. He’s quite helpful. She explained, “He’s a really, really supportive guy, and with all the s–t she’s been through, that’s exactly what she needs.”

Verónica, who dated Asghari from 2015 to 2016, lauded him for sticking by Spears over the years and feels he is genuine in his feelings for her.

When queried about the personal trainer’s intentions with Spears, she said, “He was a really lovely guy.” “He has always been quite supportive, so I believe she is with the perfect man.”

Verónica also expressed her support for Spears and Asghari. She believes they are a wonderful match and that he is just what she needs during her conservatorship battle.

“I sincerely hope so – for her sake. He’s such a charming, sweet guy. The “Mama Mia” singer continued, “She’s been through enough.”

After five years of dating, Spears and Asghari confirmed their engagement over Instagram last week. Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, his talent manager, also confirmed the good news.

In a statement to Page Six, he added, “The pair made their long-standing relationship official today and are profoundly touched by the support, commitment, and love extended to them.”

For the “Toxic” singer, Asghari collaborated with Forever Diamonds NY creator and master jeweler Roman Malayev on a one-of-a-kind handmade ring. A 4-carat round brilliant stone is set in a floating solitaire design in a platinum cathedral setting. The bridge includes pavé design, while the prongs and basket have flush set diamonds.

Asghari said of working with Malayev, “Every designer I spoke with about the ring was excellent with great ideas,” but “I really bonded with Roman – we truly connected on the design and he was as eager as I was to make it exceptional — that’s why I chose him.”

Spears took a social media hiatus after the engagement announcement and canceled her Instagram account. Mathew Rosengart, her lawyer, acknowledged that she chose to take a social media hiatus. Brief News from Washington Newsday.