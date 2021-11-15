‘He has to understand,’ says an ex-Premier League official to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker might be targeted by opposition clubs, according to a former Premier League referee.

Alisson and his manager, Jurgen Klopp, believed Alisson’s own goal in Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to West Ham United should have been disallowed due to a foul.

When the Brazilian took to Instagram after playing for his country over the international break, it was evident that he meant business.

‘When you can use your hands, the job isn’t so hard,’ Alisson added, presumably referring to the referees who let West Ham’s first goal stand.

However, Keith Hackett, a Premier League referee,