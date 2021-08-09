‘He Ain’t Sorry,’ DaBaby says after his Instagram apology for homophobic remarks was deleted.

DaBaby appears to have removed his apology for his homophobic statements from his Instagram page.

Fans discovered Sunday that the rapper’s Aug. 2 message is no longer accessible on his Instagram account, just a week after he posted a lengthy apology for his homophobic comments during last month’s Rolling Loud Miami set, according to Page Six.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the source.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the cruel and harmful words I made,” the 29-year-old rapper wrote in the since-deleted post. Again, I apologize for my erroneous remarks about HIV/AIDS, and I recognize the importance of education in this area. All of you are loved. “May God bless you.”

The statement was released shortly after DaBaby was yanked off the lineups of Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and several other music events.

The apparent erasure of DaBaby’s apology from his account generated additional uproar online, with a number of Twitter users once again calling him out.

“I told you it was a phony apology.

DaBaby is a shame, a misogynist, and a bigot who hates homosexuals. One individual wrote, “Yeah, I said it, and I’m Black and straight.”

“Since y’all are still roasting me after my apologies, [I’m] going to take my apology back,” he stated. Another person added, “He ain’t sorry for real smh.”

“How come you’re surprised? “I mean, that clearly came from his team, not from him directly,” a third added.

A fourth commenter said, “This man has been a threat to society since he was born, that’s sorta his thing.”

Some people said he shouldn’t have apologized at all. “It’s a good thing he was bullied into it in the first place. One Twitter user stated, “He shouldn’t have to apologize.”

“Why bother apologizing when they didn’t seem to accept it?” additional person added to the conversation.

The outrage originated from DaBaby’s performance at the music festival on July 25, during which he was overheard addressing the crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of those dreadful sexually transmitted illnesses that’ll kill you in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.”

Dua Lipa, Madonna, Elton John, and Questlove were among the celebs who took to social media to denounce the rapper for his remarks.

On July 28, DaBaby apologized for his provocative remarks on Twitter, yet the tweet is still up on his website.

"Even though I had no intention of offending anyone, what I said was disrespectful. So please accept my apologies," he wrote on Twitter. "But.