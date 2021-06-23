Having trouble running in the heat? This is what experts say about training in the summer outdoors.

Beautiful sunny days can seem like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so it’s natural to want to put on your running shoes and take advantage of the opportunity with a lunchtime run in the park.

However, jogging in the heat is more difficult than you might imagine, and if you’re not careful, you could easily max out too soon and end your first kilometer wishing you could lie down in a hot, sticky, weary mess.

Summer training is tough, but you don’t have to abandon your outdoor runs just because the weather is nice. It’s a matter of being prepared, prudent, and flexible when needed. We asked some experts for tips on how to run safely in the heat this summer…

Why is it so difficult to run in the heat?

“Running in the heat generates a quick rise in core body temperature, which the body combats by shifting blood from our muscles to our skin to aid in the cooling process,” says Anna Kosciuk, NURVV Sport Scientist (nurvv.com).

As a result, there is less blood available to deliver oxygen to working muscles, and keeping up becomes much more difficult, according to Koscuik: “The lack of oxygen quickly generates premature exhaustion and resulting in a loss in muscular function, which might influence overall performance.”

Running in the heat is analogous to altitude training in this manner.

That suffocating, weighty sensation is never pleasant, and dehydration can contribute to its severity.

When you don’t drink enough water, your body sweats less to prevent you from losing fluid faster than you can replace it, making it more difficult to regulate your body temperature.

In the heat, how should you adjust your running technique?

It must be done at the appropriate time.

During the summer months, it is much cooler around sunrise and sunset, even on hot days.

“To avoid the hottest portion of the day, run in the morning or late afternoon,” explains Randall Cooper, sports physiotherapist and CEO of Premax (premax.co.uk).

