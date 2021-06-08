Having trouble remembering to set your alarm? Here’s how to retrain your brain to get up early.

Some of the world’s most successful people, such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, have been known to rise before the sun.

Being an early riser, however, may have more benefits than just getting a head start on your unread emails, as a new study has discovered that those who sleep against their natural body clock are more likely to suffer from sadness and have lower levels of happiness.

Researchers from the University of Exeter discovered that getting up early every day can protect people from mental illness, and that those who do so are happier.

So, how can you quit pushing the snooze button and start becoming a true morning lark? Here are a few pointers to help you get the job done…

Every day, nudge your alarm clock by five minutes.

It’s tempting to jump right into a new habit, but if you’re used to sleeping in late, setting your alarm for 6 a.m. might not be realistic.

It’s far easier to get into the habit of waking up early if you progressively modify your wake-up call by five-minute increments each day.

Place your alarm clock on the opposite side of the room.

Putting your alarm on the opposite side of the room is one of the oldest tactics in the book, but it actually works.

Because you have to throw off the blanket and get out of bed to turn off the light, you don’t have the option of half-consciously snoozing your alarm and falling back asleep.

Reward yourself for getting up early.

Many of us wake up and immediately begin running about to get ready for work, but having an extra hour in the morning allows you to relax and enjoy some spare time.

Give yourself something inspiring to get out of bed for, whether it’s a relaxing yoga session, a cup of coffee in the morning, or an hour working on a personal project.

Make use of. (This is a brief piece.)