‘Haven’t Had A Single Sip Of Alcohol In 2021,’ says Jack Harlow in his ‘Life Update.’

Rapper Jack Harlow gave his followers a significant “life update” in 2021, saying he hasn’t drunk booze.

He stated on Instagram on Sunday, “Haven’t touched a single drop of booze in 2021.” “I’m going to be without it for the rest of the year. Who knows, maybe I’ll never drink another taste. My favorite vice was undoubtedly drinking (I don’t smoke), but if there’s one thing I learned this year, it’s that I don’t need it.”

The 23-year-old rapper also stated that he doesn’t write “a lot” in his captions since he prefers to express himself through his songs rather than captions.

“I normally don’t say much in my captions because I feel like everything worth sharing y’all should be in my songs…

“However, today seemed like an appropriate time for a life update,” he continued.

The star of “That’s What They All Say” went on to say that he is “very glad for how far we’ve come” and that he “wishes you all to know how much I appreciate all of you.”

“However, I’m hungry now more than I’ve ever been,” he finished. “I’m ready to turn into a well-oiled machine in order to take this nonsense to the next level. “I’ll be in touch soon.”

The musician also included a snapshot of himself in a green sweatshirt with the lengthy message. He posed for the camera while wearing a big chain in the photograph.

Many celebs expressed their admiration for the rapper and expressed their support and love for the post in the comments area.

“Look at Jack Harlow guy, so inspirational,” tweeted Lil Nas X, while another rapper and record producer, Childish Major, said, “Discipline is to all the levels.. blazing bro.”

“YESSSSSSS PROUD OF YOU,” musician Dillon Francis said, while music video director Cole Bennett said, “The Jack Harlow drinking days carry certain memories that I’ll treasure very close to my heart forever.” “However, I’m on the side of sober Harlow.”

In terms of work, Harlow recently teamed up with Nas X for his song video “Industry Baby,” which was released on July 23. He also sang and penned the song “I Won” from the film “Fast & Furious 9.” In March 2021, he appeared on “Saturday Night Live” with actress Maya Rudolph.