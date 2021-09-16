Have you been affected by the cancellation of bus services in Liverpool?

Liverpool’s buses have been slammed by a ‘perfect storm,’ with routes across the city being canceled.

Many services were halted due to staff shortages, the HGV situation, and last night’s Champions League match between Liverpool and AC Milan.

The cancellations are being blamed on “staff shortages,” according to Stagecoach’s Twitter posts over the last three days.

Stagecoach told The Washington Newsday that the cancellations were due to a “perfect storm” of troubles rather than a single cause.

We’ve put together a survey to see how individuals in the city feel about the safety of public transportation during the cold season.

Staff sickness, including but not only related to Covid, has impacted the amount of drivers available to work, according to a spokeswoman for the bus company.

The number of drivers absent due to Covid would be consistent with local infection rates, and the shortage of available drivers “was not a Covid issue,” according to the report.

“We’re having trouble finding employees this week,” they stated. Some of it is due to Covid, but it isn’t the main problem.”

Let us know what you think about the city’s current public transportation scenario as a result of the coronavirus.

