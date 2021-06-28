Have no idea what to dress to work? Giles Deacon, a legendary designer, may have the answer.

Maybe you’re just getting back into the swing of things at work, or there’s a deadline approaching. If that’s the case, you’re undoubtedly wondering what to wear.

Designer Giles Deacon – who designed Billy Porter’s show-stopping Oscars costume in 2020 – has tackled this issue with a new workwear capsule collection that considers how our attitude toward fashion has altered since the pandemic.

Deacon’s office attire may appear to be a departure from his usual attire. He was a mainstay at London Fashion Week and created stunning wedding gowns for Pippa Middleton and Abbey Clancey.

He claims, however, that he approaches each job with “the same rigor and vigor,” and that his style is “about generating extremely brilliant and hopefully extraordinarily well thought out goods.”

Deacon, who is known for doing his homework, researched market research from genuine office workers. People “didn’t want to return to work in simply casual clothes; they wanted to return to a sense of sophisticated, comfortable, practical, business-type garments that weren’t in the typical format,” he discovered.

Deacon’s creations, which include suits and sack dresses, appear to be formal, but he combines “softer fabrics, softer construction, softer tones, subdued components” to better suit our new normal.

Deacon’s color choices are considered in every collection he creates, and he didn’t want to fall into the trap of monochromatic workwear. He went with white for a “feeling of purity, a type of cleanness,” washed greys for a “sense of tranquility,” khakis for “all empowering colors,” and red accents for “organization.”

“The way we feel and what enhances our confidence, from color, cut, and fabrication, and the value of what you bought, the good that it can be doing – [it]all adds up,” says Deacon, who is well aware of the power of fashion. He only wants to make sure that “the sense of style and fabulousness isn’t abandoned.”

Deacon may be focusing on practicality and comfort, but he still has his characteristic flair, whether it’s a unique red bow or a pair of suit shorts that are precisely fitted. “They still have that feeling,” says the narrator. (This is a brief piece.)