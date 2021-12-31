‘Haters Gonna Hate,’ Katharine McPhee quotes Taylor Swift when defending David Foster from critics.

Katharine McPhee, a former contestant on “American Idol,” has defended her husband, David Foster, by quoting a popular line from Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

The 12-time Grammy winner made headlines on Tuesday after sharing a selfie of his wife in a black bikini that showed off her toned body and flat stomach. “What baby!” Foster wrote in the caption. While the image received nearly 23,000 likes and a few favorable comments, it also received some criticism, with one user labeling the caption “uncomfortable archaic compliments.” “Weird thing to post about your wife who had a public brush with bulimia,” another person said of Foster. Ick.” “We all know you’d leave her if she didn’t ‘bounce back’ straight away. Another netizen said, “This is especially disgusting of you because she has previously suffered from an eating disorder.” Someone brought up Foster’s ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid, in response to this remark, stating, “right? He left Yolanda because she was sick…” McPhee published a photo of herself in a red swimsuit the day after her husband’s tweet drew criticism, writing, “I’m sorry but we are not sorry.” And for those of you who are having trouble dealing with it, perhaps this can help. I’ve struggled with my weight for the most of my 20s and 30s. I’ve climbed and down ten times. “Does that make you feel a little bit better?” “Diets are the worst,” the “Scorpion” actress continued, adding that she shed baby weight without dieting. “I let my body do its thing and discovered a fantastic workout.” That is all there is to it. What’s more, guess what? At some point, I’m sure I’ll gain weight again. What does it matter? BUT, seriously, people freaking out over what my husband captioned, get a life… Stop being upset by things that have no bearing on your life and move on,” she continued.

“Perhaps you should have more of an attitude of, let’s say… ‘well that’s wonderful, he thinks his wife is gorgeous,'” McPhee finished her piece.

Right now, I’m unable to do so because of our excessively sensitive society. Haters will hate byyeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Before joining “American Idol,” McPhee struggled with bulimia. She was able to conquer it with the support of a treatment program and therapy. She was concerned, though, that her eating disorder would resurface when she was pregnant.

"Through the pregnancy, the biggest struggle for me was actually the body issue things that just suddenly showed out in a way that hadn't been present before."